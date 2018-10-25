Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted hand in hand, again!

This is the kind of news that makes our hearts skip a beat! It was just a few days ago we spotted Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora walking hand-in-hand on the sets of the reality show India’s Got Talent. One could pass it off as chivalry on the part of Arjun but it’s Malaika Arora and their not-so-secret love affair we’re dealing with here. We’d just like to emphasise that we’re all for this love story and love their hand-in-hand move. Just when we were soaking that in, here’s another. The love-birds have been spotted hand-in-hand, again, but this time at the airport in Milan.

Entertainment portal Peepingmoon posted a picture of Arjun and Malaika walking hand-in-hand at the Milan airport and we’re a mess! The two were there to celebrate Malaika’s birthday which falls on October 23. The two were clicked at the Mumbai airport on their return but made an exit separately.

This picture of Arjun and Malaika walking hand-in-hand, their silent romance on India’s Got Talent, the decision to sit together at Lakme Fashion Week and most importantly Karan Johar posting a video asking Malaika if she was alone or with someone in Italy, makes us wonder if Arjun and Malaika are all set to make their relationship official.

Arjun’s best friend Ranveer Singh is all set to get married to Deepika Padukone. His pal Ranbir Kapoor too has been quite vocal about his relationship with Alia Bhatt. Is the pressure to settle down building up on him! We think so. We’re more than ready to celebrate another wedding.