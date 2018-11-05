Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to tie the knot in April 2019!

Wedding fever has gripped the Hindi film industry it seems. 2018 was full of celebrity wedding and seems like 2019 will be no different. The wedding bells are set to ring for Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor as a source close to the couple states that they are in a very happy space. It seems that both of them are looking at a summer wedding, in April 2019, according to reports in Pinkvilla.

The upcoming nuptials don't really surprise us - after all, they've been 'rumoured' to be dating for a while now. Malaika and Arjun have been spotted at various fashion shows. They were spotted holding hands on a reality dance show and broke the internet by doing so. The leader of the gossip mafia, Karan Johar too has hinted at Malaika walking down the aisle once more.

For those of you living under a rock, Malaika was married to Salman Khan's brother, Arbaaz and it seems like Salman Khan is okay with the union as Salman and Arpita were present at Shah Rukh Khan's party where Malaika and Arjun made an appearance. Does this mean that Bhai gives the couple his blessing? We'll just have to wait and watch.

Stay tuned to in.com for updates on Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's upcoming wedding.