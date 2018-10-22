Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's hand in hand move has us floored

There is a strong buzz that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are dating each other. The two are yet to make their relationship official, but their public appearances together and gestures towards each other have surely hinted that something is brewing between the two. Recently, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra came on the show India’s Got Talent to promote their movie Namaste England. Malaika is one of the judges on the show. While mostly celebs who come to promote their movie sit next to each other, but that was not the case here. Parineeti and Arjun sat separately and the latter next sat next to Malaika.

Well, it was not just about sitting next to each other. When a contestant performed Twerking (a dance form) Malaika and Arjun were asked to join her on the stage perform a few steps. So while walking from the judge’s seat to the podium, Arjun and Malaika walked hand-in-hand. The two looked quite good together.

A few months ago, during Lakme Fashion Week, Arjun and Malaika were clicked sitting together and enjoying the show. Just a few days ago, the two also made a joint entry at a friend’s party.

We wonder if Arjun and Malaika are ready to make their relationship official or not. While Arjun’s good friend Ranveer Singh is getting married, we wonder if Arjun too is ready to settle down.