Antara Kashyap August 05 2019, 4.04 pm August 05 2019, 4.04 pm

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been one of the most talked-about couples in B-Town for quite some time now. The rumours of them dating started circulating a few years ago, right after Malaika's split with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The Half Girlfriend actor was even said to be the reason for the split. Since then, the couple has been making rounds on the internet because of their public appearances and all the social media PDA. Malaika made the relationship official by wishing Arjun on his birthday. Now, Kapoor's sister Anshula has opened up about what she feels about his brother's relationship.

Anshula, who has recently launched her campaign Fankind, sat down for an interview with Midday. The new philanthropist was asked about her brother's relationship and she said, "He's six years older to me. We don't really discuss these things. It's awkward." Anshula was also asked about her relationship with half-siblings Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. To this, she replied, "If you ask me, it's like any other sibling relationship. We go for movies, dinners and hang at each other's houses. And if we're busy, then we just text."

Malaika Arora, on the other hand, has opened up to Zoom about her marriage with Arjun Kapoor. She said, “I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why to go into histrionics. Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy. In the business, everybody is at the receiving end of all of this (speculations about marriage). No one is spared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there’s no marriage on the cards right now.” She also revealed that the media has been very patient in regards to their relationship. “Media has been very patient, understanding and very pro. I have to be grateful to them because they have been really understanding. In terms of trolls, that’s a different section altogether, people confuse that.”