Arjun Kapoor and not Ranveer Singh was to star in 83, replaced last minute

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh was on cloud nine after he got roped in to play renowned cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s directorial ’83. While Ranveer was elated to be a part of the project, not many are aware of the fact that it was Singh’s dost Arjun Kapoor who was first approached for the film.

According to a report in PinkVilla, in 2013, director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan had approached Arjun Kapoor to play Kapil Dev in this sports drama. Well, Arjun Kapoor agreed and was excited to be a part of the project, but he emphasised and made it clear to Chauhan to do some research on the subject and come back with a script. After 2 years, Sanjay came with all the needed demands made by Arjun. The star went to Phantom films in search of a production house. Even Phantom liked the idea and agreed to do movie on the same.

Reports say, “Arjun took Sanjay and the film to Phantom Films to produce the film for them. But later they found out from the media that they were replaced by Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh.'' Yep, you read that right! The movie on which Arjun and Chauhan invested 2 years, Phantom films after a hiatus came up with a new director (Kabir Khan) as well as a new actor (Ranveer Singh) on board for ’83. Also not to miss, Phantom held a press conference and announced Kabir’s and Ranveer’s association with the flick, but seems like that was all merely a publicity gimmick.

For the uninitiated, ‘83 chronicles the story of Indian team’s first-ever World Cup win.