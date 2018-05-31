Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar gets delayed

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra made us fall in love with them when shared the screen space in ‘Ishaqzaade’ and now they have re-united for YRF’s ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’. But it looks like we will have to wait a little longer to see them together as the release date of this film has been pushed to the next year.

Through a statement, production house YRF revealed that this film, which was initially supposed to release in August this year, will now release on March 1, 2019. Dibaker Banerjee, the director of the film, revealed the reason behind the delay as he quoted, “I feel this is my first film all over again, at least in terms of the excitement with the material. Sandeep and Pinky bring to screen the two Indians that are forever clashing. I want the audience not to lose a second of that. We finished the shoot one month late because of the intense weather conditions on the Indo-Nepal border. I don't want Sandeep and Pinky to be shortchanged on edit time. YRF agreed with my request and so we are pressing on together to the new date. 2019 is when India chooses its future. I'm looking forward to release in that year and choose mine.”

But hey, don’t be disappointed! They have one more film named ‘Namaste England’ coming up. It is slated to release in the month of October this year.