How many times did your elder sibling try to bully you into something you didn't want to do? Just so many times! When we grow up, these are the moments that remain our most treasured possessions. Brother-sister duo Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, who mean the world to each other, often dig up the past and share gone moments of fond memories.
Anshula's latest Instagram post is something similar. Not just brother Arjun, but cousins Rhea Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah are a part of it as well. In it, Anshula is seen sitting on a play car, while Arjun sits behind her. He is encouraging her to drive the car. She, however, is most reluctant to hold the steering. It almost looks like she will break into tears anytime soon! "Gotta love the 90s when we were all basically a cute messss!," she writes. We agree!
This is still my expression when @arjunkapoor tells me I should drive hahahaha! Gotta love the 90s when we were all basically a cute messss! 😂 #90sKids #ThisIsProofThatIveNeverWantedToDrive 🙃
Last month, ahead of Arjun's birthday, she also put up a picture of the two, as toddlers, putting up a rather funny pose. That's perhaps the best thing about being a child. You can just be yourself!
I don’t really understand what this pose is, but I do know that there’s no one else I would rather be my weird self with 😘. (Also please note how your shoe game is on point even in the ‘90s @arjunKapoor ) #Number1SinceDay1 #BirthdayWeek #SidelockGameOnPoint 😂#WhyAmIWearingWinterClothesInBombay #LetsRebelAndThrowbackOnAMonday
And well, Arjun might be bullying his little sister at times, but he has always held her with utmost love and care. From the time she was born, in fact!
He’s always got my back, literally❣️#JuniorKapoors #LuckiestGirlInTheWorld #TBT
And on days she actually didn't want to drive and would sit still inside her playcar, the elder brother would fix everything with a million-dollar smile!
Happy birthday Bhai ❤️ You are genuinely the kindest, most hardworking, strongest & funniest person I know, with the biggest heart. You’ve always been our “protector” & my anchor in more ways than one - my steadfast support, my shelter from the storm, my strength & my emotional cornerstone. I will always be grateful that you’ve been with me through it all, making sure we are strong enough to withstand anything & that we will always come out on the other side unscathed. Always continue marching to your own beat, because we wouldn’t have you be any other way❣️love you to infinity @arjunkapoor 😘💥💯 #MyNumeroUno #AlwaysByYourSide #BlessedWithTheBest #HeartAndSoul #MostFavorite #JuniorKapoors #OmgLookAtThoseEyes 👀
With Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor sharing more loving proximity with the duo now, we're sure the awesome foursome always stand by each other like pillars these days!