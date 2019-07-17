Ranjini Maitra July 17 2019, 4.57 pm July 17 2019, 4.57 pm

How many times did your elder sibling try to bully you into something you didn't want to do? Just so many times! When we grow up, these are the moments that remain our most treasured possessions. Brother-sister duo Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, who mean the world to each other, often dig up the past and share gone moments of fond memories.

Anshula's latest Instagram post is something similar. Not just brother Arjun, but cousins Rhea Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah are a part of it as well. In it, Anshula is seen sitting on a play car, while Arjun sits behind her. He is encouraging her to drive the car. She, however, is most reluctant to hold the steering. It almost looks like she will break into tears anytime soon! "Gotta love the 90s when we were all basically a cute messss!," she writes. We agree!

Last month, ahead of Arjun's birthday, she also put up a picture of the two, as toddlers, putting up a rather funny pose. That's perhaps the best thing about being a child. You can just be yourself!

And well, Arjun might be bullying his little sister at times, but he has always held her with utmost love and care. From the time she was born, in fact!

View this post on Instagram He’s always got my back, literally❣️#JuniorKapoors #LuckiestGirlInTheWorld #TBT A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on Apr 29, 2019 at 10:56pm PDT

And on days she actually didn't want to drive and would sit still inside her playcar, the elder brother would fix everything with a million-dollar smile!