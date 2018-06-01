Arjun Kapoor can't get enough of London! We have proof

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are now in London, shooting for their forthcoming film Namaste England. The city is a travel worm's paradise. Hence, no wonder Arjun is high on the English spirit! His Instagram stories are an example. The actor has been strolling around the city, and his choice of destinations is pretty apt. He dropped in at Knightsbridge’s popular luxury departmental store Harrods.

And talk about London's nightlife! Looks like he didn't miss out on Annabel's Mayfair either.

It ended with a hair cut, is it?

Namaste England is Arjun and Parineeti's second collaboration after their debut film Ishaqzaade. They have also teamed up for Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, a much anticipated film which has Arjun playing a cop.

Not many would know what a great friendship this duo shares!

"If anybody says anything negative about him, I'm there in the front row, fighting for him and defending him. I can even kill for him. I can't hear anyone saying anything bad about Arjun because I have this undying love for Arjun," she said during one of her earlier interviews.

Namaste England will roll out in theatres on the 19th of October, 2018.