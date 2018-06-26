Arjun Kapoor celebrating his birthday with his fans and his pet dog is an adorable sight. SEE PICS

The Kapoor clan is known for its warm and courteous behaviour towards the press as well as the fans. Right from Anil Kapoor and family to late Sridevi, Boney Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, nobody is an exception. Arjun, who turned 33 on Tuesday, went on to further cement the good reputation when he met with fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence.

Another beautiful sight was when an autorickshaw driver wanted to be clicked with the birthday boy and Arjun readily agreed and posed with a smile.

And guess who else accompanied Arjun in the celebration? His super adorable pet dog! You GOT to love these photos.

Cute, right? His sister Anshula Kapoor was also present.

Arjun is also keeping busy on the work front these days. He is shooting with Parineeti Chopra for two of his forthcoming films namely Namaste London and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The two have hell lot of fun. Their Instagram stories are proof.

Let's wait for some more camaraderie on the big screen!