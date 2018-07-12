home/ entertainment/ bollywood

Arjun Kapoor channels his inner Tom Cruise and we ain't complaining!

Arjun Kapoor is synonymous with good looks! But just think about this, a scenario wherein his great looks are mixed with the legendary aura of Tom Cruise. Well, well, well... our imagination has already started tingling. You can thank us later for the treat we are going to present to you next.

Arjun recently channeled his inner Tom Cruise by posting a black and white image of his. He wrote, "My #blackandwhite tribute to @tomcruise s #riskybusiness !!! Photo credit - @avigowariker (one & only) #throwbackthursday When Mr white face met #kalachashma."

Now isn't that a scintillating blend to witness? We are feeling oh-so-hot suddenly, aren't we?

And it's not the end! Arjun's this snap instantly reminded us of  Rajkummar Rao who unintentionally though, but dressed up like Veto Corleone, the character from Godfather.

Why are these men on a mission to kill ladies with their hotness? We have no problem dying though, do we, ladies? *wink*

