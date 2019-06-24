Rushabh Dhruv June 24 2019, 7.41 pm June 24 2019, 7.41 pm

Arjun Kapoor was last seen on the silver screen opposite Parineeti Chopra in Namaste England. The film, however, failed to impress the audience and could not even churn good moolah at the ticket window. However, his next is Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, which has been much-hyped ever since its inception. Not just this, of late, Arjun has also been in the news either for his Panipat look or his alleged relationship with Malaika Arora Khan. Now if you happen to be club Arjun Kapoor, then here's a piece of good news.

Taking to social media, Arjun Kapoor through a video expressed how his Instagram account has finally touched the 10 million mark. The clip basically shows Arjun's journey in Bollywood, his transformation as an actor and more. Well, this is surely an achievement for an actor who is known to be quite a gem of a person in Bollywoood. Congratulations to the only Ishaqzaade of B-town!

Have a look at the video shared by Arjun Kapoor below:

View this post on Instagram 𝟣𝟢 𝑀𝒾𝓁𝓁𝒾𝑜𝓃. 𝒯𝒽𝒶𝓃𝓀 𝓎𝑜𝓊, 𝒶𝓁𝓁 𝑜𝒻 𝓎𝑜𝓊 💓 A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Jun 24, 2019 at 2:30am PDT

Apart from his film's, Arjun creates a lot of buzz due to his lovelife. In a n earlier conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Arjun Kapoor was quizzed about his wedding to Malaika, and he rubbished all the rumours in a hilarious way. The actor said, “Usually men lose hair after getting married and not before (laughs). To put things in perspective, as an actor, why would I want to get married when I am sporting a bald look? There would be pictures of it everywhere!” He added “On a serious note, I am not getting married. I have not hidden anything from anyone and I think my personal life deserves respect and dignity for that."