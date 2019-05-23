  3. Bollywood
Arjun Kapoor links his wedding rumours with Malaika Arora to Taimur Ali Khan

Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor compares his wedding rumours with Malaika Arora to Taimur Ali Khan

Arjun Kapoor says it’s natural for the media to obsess over his wedding to Malaika Arora Khan.

back
Arjun KapoorArjun Kapoor Malaika AroraArjun Kapoor Malaika Arora MarriageBollywoodEntertainmentMalaika Arora KhanTaimur Ali Khan
nextThe Zoya Factor poster: Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman's film gets a new release date

within