Arjun Kapoor compares his wedding rumours with Malaika Arora to Taimur Ali Khan

Darshana Devi May 23 2019, 12.59 pm

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s dating rumours have been getting a lot of attention since the past few months. The couple hasn’t made it official yet, but now they don’t shy away anymore from walking hand-in-hand, attending parties together or getting papped on dinner dates. Of late, the speculations of their not-so-alleged relationship have taken a step ahead with fans talking about their wedding to happen soon. But Arjun, has again, dismissed the rumours. This time, he did it by linking his wedding rumours to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little tot, Taimur Ali Khan.

It seems like marriage is not on the cards for the couple as of now and it’s not happening anytime soon! Commenting on the rumours recently, Arjun stated that it’s natural for the media to obsess with his wedding. “You guys are supposed to do what your editors want you to do. I don't think anybody is dying to know every single day but what happens is there are speculations because I guess you get clicks. You get conversations and chatters,” he told ZoomTV.com.

Further comparing the interests in his marriage details to the obsession of the nation with Taimur, he added, “I mean if Taimur does that to people then I think my marriage speculation is not such a big deal. But, in all fairness, I think the media's been respectful, they've given me the space to come out and be comfortable. So, I will not hide anything beyond. If I do get married, I will tell everybody.”

Grapevine has been abuzz with the duo tying the knot in an intimate Christian wedding ceremony this year. Rebuffing the reports, Malaika told Bombay Times earlier, “There is no truth to these silly speculations.”

When are the love-birds making their relationship official and taking a step then? Only time will tell!