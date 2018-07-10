Arjun Kapoor continues to troll Katrina Kaif, this time with a pun

While Katrina Kaif was treating her fans to some gorgeous photos of herself on Instagram over the past few days, Arjun Kapoor was busy trolling the actress by dropping some hilarious comments on these photos. Of course, Katrina too sassed him by replying to all the comments. Now Arjun has upped his game as he posted a photo of himself holding an oar. While who could just let the picture be caption-less and let the beauty of the picture do all the talking, his naughty self got the better of him and instead, he used the picture to troll Katrina one more time.

Did you get the joke here? Arjun is seen with an 'oar' and the caption has the lyrics of Katrina's song, Teri 'Ore' from the film, Singh Is Kinng, which had Akshay Kumar in the lead. Good one Arjun!

So are we really going to see a 2.0 version of Teri Ore? Considering Arjun stars opposite Parineeti Chopra in Namastey England, a film which is being directed by Vipul Shah, who also produced Singh is Kinng. This 2.0 version, if it's really happening is an early birthday gift to Katrina from Arjun.

We’re sure this isn’t the end of the this conversation. Just like the last time, we’re waiting to see what Katrina's reaction to this is.