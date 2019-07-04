Darshana Devi July 04 2019, 6.11 pm July 04 2019, 6.11 pm

Arjun Kapoor’s last outing, India’s Most Wanted, garnered mixed reviews from the audience. He now has Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat coming up, and to get into the skin of his character, Arjun has been undergoing some hardcore training as part of his prep. Of late, he has also been much in the news for his relationship with Malaika Arora. Only recently, the duo was also seen holidaying in the US. It looks like the two have now taken a break from each other as Arjun recently attended a play in New York, seemingly without the company of his lady-love.

On Wednesday night, the actor shared a glimpse of a ticket he purchased for the play To Kill A Mockingbird and was all praise for it. He wrote that "As actors we become numb to consuming other works because we know the process to a certain degree but every once in a while something comes about and punches u in the gut so so hard". He then went on to describe the play by saying that it’s based on America post civil war and called it ‘relevant across the world even today.’ He also mentioned that the play made him feel ‘humbled’, ‘emotional’, ‘a surge of anger’, ‘confusion’, ‘sadness’ as well as ‘hope’. He continued that the writing is ‘sharp and engaging’ and that he loved every minute of it.

Take a look at Arjun’s post here:

As actors we become numb to consuming other works because we know the process to a certain degree but every once in a while something comes about and punches u in the gut so so hard...so I saw To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway last night.. pic.twitter.com/DKUyrvyDd0 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 3, 2019