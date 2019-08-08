Soheib Ahsan August 08 2019, 9.48 am August 08 2019, 9.48 am

Arjun Kapoor is enjoying a well-deserved break. The actor has been hard at work with a number of films lined up. He has currently been busy shooting for Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat. On Thursday the Ishaqzaade actor revealed in an Instagram post that he had landed in Australia. He has traveled there with girlfriend Malaika Arora to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Expressing his excitement for the festival, Arjun stated in the post that he was eager to explore the city and meet a lot of people as well as spread some "filmy love" along the way.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post:

Arjun Kapoor also stated that he was eager to meet his friend Mitu Lange. Mitu is a filmmaker and a producer. She owns Mind Blowing Films which is known for being the largest distributor of Bollywood films in Australia and New Zealand. On top of all that she is also a regular host at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Even though Arjun has not stated it, he might even meet up with Shah Rukh Khan who is also getting ready for the festival. King Khan was invited as the event's chief guest and will be awarded an Honorary Doctorate by the La Trove University at the festival in light of his support for underprivileged children and women empowerment. It would definitely be interesting to see Arjun alongside this legend.