Arjun Kapoor’s birthday is just around the corner making it the perfect time for friends and family to share funny, nostalgic, and embarrassing pictures. The last part is the most common option. His sister Anshula Kapoor, sticking to tradition, has shared a photo from 26 years ago. In the photo, Arjun Kapoor (who is around the age of 8 in the photo) is bending behind his sister while looking towards the camera with one hand raised and his feet spread apart. Anshula Kapoor, standing in front of him, looks worried and confused while holding her head.
I don’t really understand what this pose is, but I do know that there’s no one else I would rather be my weird self with 😘. (Also please note how your shoe game is on point even in the ‘90s @arjunKapoor ) #Number1SinceDay1 #BirthdayWeek #SidelockGameOnPoint 😂#WhyAmIWearingWinterClothesInBombay #LetsRebelAndThrowbackOnAMonday
In the caption, Anshula Kapoor appreciates Arjun Kapoor for being a one-of-a-kind brother while complimenting his shoes. This is not the first time as Anshula Kapoor has posted such old throwback pictures often without occasions as well. Arjun Kapoor was not far behind in enjoying the jokes on his unusual pose as he added in the comments that he was born to face the camera.
The bond between the two siblings has been known to be rock solid which Arjun Kapoor has always been very vocal about. He refers to her as his only strength and has often mentioned the sacrifices she has made throughout her career for his. He even revealed that Anshula is the one who takes care of his house, food and medication. He has also admired how she is the younger sibling has taken care of him like a parent rather than build her own life.
On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the thriller, India’s Most Wanted. He will be appearing in, Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Parineeti Chopra. The film was set to release in March this year but was pushed forward to an unspecified date. He will also be appearing in, Panipat, alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. The film is set to release December 6 this yearRead More