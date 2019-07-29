Soheib Ahsan July 29 2019, 11.17 am July 29 2019, 11.17 am

Tattoos are an important part of anybody's life. They are a mark that becomes a part of your appearance making it important to be something worth having. Arjun Kapoor seems to have had thought this through as he got his next tattoo in Latin. He revealed the tattoo in a tweet stating that it reads, "Per Ardua Ad Astra" which means through adversity to the stars. The tattoo has been written in a calligraphic font which might even make it difficult for anyone to read.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's tweet below:

Per Ardua Ad Astra - From adversity to the stars. Finally got my second tattoo! Courtesy - #SavioDsilvasFineArtStudio pic.twitter.com/7WGb32Jrty — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 29, 2019

Per Adua Ad Astra is a Latin phrase which is also the official motto for the air forces of the UK, Australia and New Zealand. It was formerly used by Canada and India but was later dropped. The phrase is believed to be originated in an 1894 novel by Sir Henry Haggard. Well, Arjun did not specify where he got the idea from but it seems he may just have been reading old classic novels.

On the work front, Arjun will be appearing next in a black comedy film titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film is expected to release on August 3. He has also been filming for Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama titled Panipat. After months of hiding it under a variety of caps, the actor recently revealed his hairstyle in the film on his social media.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's post below:

9 months later.. Baal baal बच गए 📸 - #KunalGupta pic.twitter.com/jIrzQiII0H — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 26, 2019

Apart from him, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon will also be seen in the film. It is set to release on December 6. Arjun will soon be working alongside actress Anushka Sharma for the first time for Navdeep Singh's Kaneda with Diljit Dosanjh.