Arjun Kapoor gets back to work post fulfilling duties of a son and brother

Last few days have not been easy for the Kapoor family as they bid goodbye to a beloved member and legendary actress Sridevi. Bollywood's first female superstar breathed her last on February 24. She was 54. The actress was in Dubai to attend the wedding of nephew Mohit Marwah. The Dubai authorities confirmed that she died due to accidentally drowning in the bathroom of the hotel room she was staying in.

The process to get back the veteran actress' mortal remains was not easy for her husband Boney Kapoor and family. In such testing times, Arjun Kapoor, son of Boney Kapoor from his first wife was throughout fulfilling his duties of a son and brother to sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor, too took to social media to thank Arjun and daughter Anshula for providing all the love and support to him, Janhvi and Khushi. He had also requested the paparazzi to let the family grieve privately.

Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and others from the family had also shared a similar post.

Arjun has now got back to work. He was seen at the airport, on his way to Punjab to resume shooting for his upcoming film Namastey England with co-star Parineeti Chopra.