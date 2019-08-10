Nilofar Shaikh August 10 2019, 2.00 pm August 10 2019, 2.00 pm

There were only speculations that the Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are dating until the duo finally confirmed their relationship. It was through social media handle when Malaika Arora shared a romantic picture with Arjun. All this happened when the duo was in New York to celebrate Arjun’s birthday. After the couple made it official, they were seen attending the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM). The couple came separately but sat together in the event.

Now, a video from the IIFM event is making rounds on the internet. In the viral video, IIFM host and TV actor Karan Tacker while in a conversation with Malaika Arora gave her a compliment. He can be heard saying “absolutely gorgeous even after a 20-hour flight”. He further said to Arjun, that he must be lucky to sit beside Malaika. On which, possessive Arjun got off his seat asked for the mike and turned around at the people sitting behind and jokingly replied to Karan tacker saying, ‘’Son, there's a lady at the back, go and flirt with her." We won’t keep you from taking a look at the video.

Check out the adorable video below:

This possessive gesture of the handsome hunk towards his lady love is all so hilarious and cute. The way he stopped the host Karan Tacker from flirting with Malaika is winning hearts on the internet.

Apart from this, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Panipat. This Ashutosh Gowariker's film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

