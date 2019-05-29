Arjun Kapoor gives befitting reply to a troll who questioned his 'double standards'

Darshana Devi May 29 2019, 1.05 pm May 29 2019, 1.05 pm

At times, social media can be a harrowing experience for people, especially celebrities. Every now and then we see B-townies falling prey to nasty trolls for the most unexpected reasons. While some of them choose silence over a row, others resort to befitting replies. Actor Arjun Kapoor is amongst the ones who do not take things lying down and knows the best way to deal with trolls, just like he did on Tuesday. He, of course, couldn’t let it go this time, as the troll involved his late step-mother, Sridevi, too.

Of late, Arjun has been in the news for his relationship with Malaika Arora, who is actor-producer Arbaaz Khan’s ex-wife. A Twitter user, who seems to be a fan of Varun Dhawan, dragged in an offensive comparison between Arjun’s relationship with Malaika and his father Boney Kapoor’s marriage to Sridevi. In the now-deleted-tweet, the fan called the actor ‘double standards’ for ‘hating’ Sridevi because she married his father but dating a woman who is 11 years elder than him and has a teenage son. Arjun soon took to the micro-blogging site and retweeted the post by saying he doesn’t hate anyone and had only kept a ‘dignified’ distance. He added that had he hated someone, he wouldn’t have been there for his dad and his two sisters. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. He signed off urging her to not ‘spread negativity’ with Varun’s face as her profile picture.

Here's a screenshot of the troll:

A troll targetted Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday

Take a look at Arjun’s tweet here:

I don’t hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn’t have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time... it’s easy to type & judge, think a little. Your @Varun_dvn s fan so I feel I should tell u don’t spread negativity with his face on ur DP https://t.co/DHyHVVDPHq — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 28, 2019

Soon after which, the user posted an apology message too and later, Varun joined in the conversation. The Kalank actor mentioned that Arjun is not upset and has a ‘big heart’.

Here’s Varun’s tweet:

Im glad u apologised kusum its okay arjun is not upset lets just all live our own lives ak has a big heart like I always say I don’t want any of my fans to talk bad about any actors #keepiteasy https://t.co/o4aNGmbMjb — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 28, 2019

Arjun has been a constant support to Boney, Janhvi and Khushi and also revealed in interviews that he grew closer to them after Sridevi’s death.