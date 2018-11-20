Arjun Kapoor goes bald for Panipat, hides look from the paps

Actor Arjun Kapoor has a plethora of projects lined up for release. After wrapping up Raj Kumar Gupta’s film India’s Most Wanted, the 33-year-old has begun shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker's next, Panipat. Speculations have been rife about the actor going all bald to fit into his character for the film and Arjun is doing his best hide his look from the audience. Damn, he really managed to do that!

Arjun was snapped coming out of Gowarikar’s office and the pictures have sent everyone into a tizzy. The viral pictures see Arjun covering his face completely with a black mask, a black cap, and a pair of shades. The Namaste England actor, donning a red hoodie, quickly got into his car in order to escape getting clicked. Good job Arjun, you did go to length to keep your look a secret!

Reports earlier stated that the actor will be essaying the character of Maratha leader Sadashivrao Bhau in the film.

Talking about the same, DNA earlier revealed, “The film is about the third battle of Panipat which was fought between Marathas and Afghans in 1761. Arjun plays the Maratha army’s leader Sadashivrao Bhau, whereas Sanjay will essay the main antagonist — Ahmad Shah Durrani, who led the Afghans to victory.”

The war drama also stars Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt and Padmini Kolhapure in pivotal roles.