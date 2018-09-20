Arjun Kapoor is a doting brother, flies back to be with ailing sister

Arjun Kapoor earned a lot of respect when he stood by his half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor post Sridevi’s demise. The equation changed and they became one happy bunch of siblings. Now, it is learnt that his sister Anshula Kapoor is not keeping well. Apparently, she suffered a migraine attack and had to be hospitalised. As soon as Arjun got to know this, he came back to Mumbai from Nepal, where he had been shooting for India’s Most Wanted.

Mumbai Mirror managed to get a quote from the star and he said, “Anshula is better now and just needs some more rest. She tried her best to convince me that she was okay so that I could finish work but honestly, I’d rather see her recover in person.”

See…that’s why we call him a doting brother. Anshula is Arjun’s favourite person in the world and there is nothing that can stop him from being by her side.

Arjun is expected to resume shooting of India’s Most Wanted soon and this time in Patna. Then he has Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat to work on along with Namaste England’s promotions. Busy schedule lies ahead for Arjun!

We also wish Anshula a speedy recovery.