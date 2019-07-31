Suman Rai July 31 2019, 6.22 pm July 31 2019, 6.22 pm

PM Narendra Modi's new venture in Man vs Wild along with Bear Grylls, has been gathering all the attention since the news has been broken. This popular series, which airs on Discovery channel, will see PM Modi's thrilling journey in the mother nature of India. It is being created in order to spread awareness about wildlife conservation and environmental changes.

Since the time the promo of this particular episode was unveiled, every Indian is excited to watch this. Jumpin onto the bandwagon is actor Arjun Kapoor, who took to his Instagram and reviewed the promo. He also expressed his gratitude for all the achievements that our PM has done for our country. The actor appeared to be all electrified while watching the video and wished PM very good luck. His caption read, "Got to hand it over to PM @narendramodi Ji, as he ventures into the wilderness of India along with @beargrylls in #ManvsWild".

Earlier to this, the host of the show, Bear Grylls also took to his social media to share this experience with India's Prime Minister. He tweeted, "People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM Narendra Modi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change."

People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/MW2E6aMleE — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019