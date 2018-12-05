Arjun Kapoor is 'green with envy' as Malaika poses with Karan Johar

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have not yet officially announced their relationship. But well, their outings together clearly indicate that something is brewing between the two. There were even reports that the two will be tying the knot next year. However, there’s no confirmation on it. Malaika is currently judging the show India’s Got Talent along with Karan Johar and Kirron Kher. Karan keeps on posting pictures and videos from the sets of the show on Instagram and recently he posted a picture in which he is posing with his dear Malla.

The picture is quite good and Karan and Malaika are showing off their swag like never before. Well, the picture grabbed the attention of Arjun Kapoor and the Ishaqzaade actor shared his thoughts on it. The picture has left Arjun ‘green with envy’. Looks like Arjun is jealous of Karan as the filmmaker got a chance to pose with his girlfriend. We wonder what Karan and Malaika have to say about Arjun’s comment. By the way, when Arjun had come on the show to promote his movie Namaste England, he was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Malaika.

Rumours about Arjun and Malaika’s relationship were doing the rounds from quite a sometime, but it only got intense after their fans spotted them seated next to each other at a fashion show earlier this year. Later on, from parties to dinner outings, the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions. Well, okay then!