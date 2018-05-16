Arjun Kapoor is living the football dream, meets Cristiano Ronaldo

Following Sonam Kapoor’s wedding, Arjun Kapoor made a trip to Spain and has been there for a while now. Arjun is an ardent football fan and he has a special tie-up with the Spanish football league, La Liga which allows him a VIP experience. What we wouldn’t do get one of those! A quick glance at Arjun’s Instagram profile tells us that he’s been living the dream – visiting stadiums, watching matches and meeting some of the players, the most recent one being Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Mubarakan star had the opportunity to meet hang out with the Portuguese star. Arjun was having a fanboy moment and shared a selfie with Ronaldo. Sources close to the star told news outlets, “The actor is keenly interested in the sport, and he spoke to Ronaldo about Real Madrid’s season so far and also wished him all the luck for the Champions League final match against Liverpool in Kiev, Ukraine. They also had an in-depth conversation about world football in general and also about Real’s chances of winning in the finals.”

Arjun reportedly invited even Cristiano to India during their conversation, explaining him that he has a huge fan following here. “Cristiano, on his part, told Arjun that he would love to come down to India, as he is aware how much the fans here love him,” says the source. So if the Real Madrid legend ever sets foot in India, you know who to thank.

Arjun was thrilled to be allowed the opportunity to go around Seville, Spain and enter the stadiums of Sevilla FC and Real Betis. The actor, who completed six years in the film industry even managed to see a match between Sevilla FC and Real Betis. That’s not all, Arjun even met some of the world's best footballers.