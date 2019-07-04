Ranjini Maitra July 04 2019, 5.07 pm July 04 2019, 5.07 pm

Done painting Mumbai red with their love, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are now in New York. The innumerable spottings and the hush-hush holidays only hinted at one thing, and all our speculations proved to be true at the end! The couple flew to NY to celebrate Arjun's birthday and also made their relationship official. The birthday is over but the typical touristy things are on. Such as random walks, shopping and what not?

Oh, and since he is in the constant company of a beautiful, fashionable woman like Malaika, Arjun has got quite competitive about style, we tell you! It so happened that he shared a picture of himself wearing a neon green jacket, and a cap. He asks us who wore it better. Did you get the reference? Yes? No?

For those who didn't, here's a picture of Malaika, from the same place, wearing the same colour, striking the same pose. That's too much similarity, but who do you think actually wore it better?

View this post on Instagram Mad hatter in nyc.,,..(p.s THE mad hatter clicked it) A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jul 3, 2019 at 11:43am PDT

It looks like Malaika has a special liking for the colour as well as the neon effect. A couple of days back, she sported a dress of almost the same colour.

View this post on Instagram Basking in neon ....#mycolouroftheseason#nyc# A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jun 27, 2019 at 10:47am PDT

And well, we are actually glad they've accepted their relationship and are in a happy space together. Malaika, who was married to Arbaaz Khan for nearly two decades, is also mother to a 16-year-old son. She recently opened up about her son Arhaan's reaction to her relationship with Arjun.

"I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and dear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today," she told Hindustan Times.