Arjun Kapoor is seeing red as trolls attack sister Anshula Kapoor with rape threats

It was sweet to see Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor being so candid in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan. However, who would have thought that a fun-filled segment of the show would lead to a serious issue? We are talking about the newly added section of the chat-show-‘Hey Karan, what’s up?’.

In this particular segment, Karan asked both Janhvi and Arjun to call up a family member and get them to say ‘Hey Karan, What’s up.’ Janvhi called up Anshula but Arjun, in a jovial mood, managed to manipulate Anshula to not say the line. He then later called up his father Boney Kapoor and ended up winning the round.

Soon after the episode, netizens started trolling Anshula mercilessly. The issue escalated to an extent that Anshula reportedly even got rape threats for not taking Janhvi’s side. Responding to which, raged Arjun decided to slam the trolls.

Something I assumed was an absolute non issue on Koffee with Karan has escalated into @anshulakapoor being abused & I can’t be bothered by protocol anymore. F**k all those trolls who wish harm to my sister. I hope ur mom or sister never have to go thru what u have put us thru... — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 27, 2018

The show's host Karan Johar backed the actor too.

I completely agree with you Arjun! Was a harmless fun game and did not warrant this response! People genuinely need to stop this intense negativity.... https://t.co/XITqp1mN6A — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 27, 2018

Earlier, Janhvi too tried to give it back to the trolls targeting Anshula with an Instagram post.

The Dhadak actor also answered a fan who quizzed her about the same by saying, “She couldn't hear me and asked me after the show got over that what phone call was about....”