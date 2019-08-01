Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor has launched her new venture call Fankind. This unique campaign aims to bring together celebrities and their fans for an experience whose proceeds go to numerous charities. Kapoor announced the venture on her Instagram and asked her fans to keep showering their love on her. The activities that the fans will experience with their favourite celebs including baking a cake, playing paintball, playing cricket and many more. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Prajakta Koli are amongst the first ones to join the cause.
Anshula declared the news on Instagram by posting a video describing her venture. The Fankind website also offers a video with thorough instructions on what one can do to win an amazing experience with their favourite celebrities. As of now, the upcoming experiences will be paintball with Varun Dhawan and baking a cake with Alia Bhatt.
Aaaaahhh I am SO EXCITED to share my first venture @fankindofficial with you!!! Fankind is a fundraising platform where we curate awesome celebrity experiences - a chance for you to do fun things with and hang out with your favorite celebrities - while helping raise money for charities. I hope you show it the same kind of love you’ve always showered me with! ❤️ Our first campaign opens for donations super soon! Check out our website to know more - fankind.org (link in bio) #Fankind #ComeJoinTheMagic
The entire Kapoor clan has come together to congratulate and support Anshula for her venture. Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, and Sanjay Kapoor took to their Instagram accounts to congratulate Anshula for her venture.
@fankindofficial is a fundraising platform where they curates awesome celebrity experiences for fans, and to help raise money for charities.Their first campaign opens for donations on the 5th August..... very proud of you @anshulakapoor ❤️❤️
Introducing Fankind! A fundraising platform that curate’s awesome celebrity experiences for fans, to help raise money for charities.First campaign opens for donations on the 5th !! @fankindofficial @anshulakapoor fankind.org
The first charity and experience will go live on August 5, 2019.