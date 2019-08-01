Antara Kashyap August 01 2019, 2.58 pm August 01 2019, 2.58 pm

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor has launched her new venture call Fankind. This unique campaign aims to bring together celebrities and their fans for an experience whose proceeds go to numerous charities. Kapoor announced the venture on her Instagram and asked her fans to keep showering their love on her. The activities that the fans will experience with their favourite celebs including baking a cake, playing paintball, playing cricket and many more. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Prajakta Koli are amongst the first ones to join the cause.

Anshula declared the news on Instagram by posting a video describing her venture. The Fankind website also offers a video with thorough instructions on what one can do to win an amazing experience with their favourite celebrities. As of now, the upcoming experiences will be paintball with Varun Dhawan and baking a cake with Alia Bhatt.

Check out the posts below:

The entire Kapoor clan has come together to congratulate and support Anshula for her venture. Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, and Sanjay Kapoor took to their Instagram accounts to congratulate Anshula for her venture.

Check out their posts below: