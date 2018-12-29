Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and siblings take over Singapore to celebrate Anshula's birthday

It is holiday season and our B-townies are making the most of it. The Kapoors comprising Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor are chilling in Singapore. It is not just the family vacation, but the Kapoors are also celebrating Anshula Kapoor’s birthday out there. The Ishaqzaade actor took to Twitter to share a couple of pictures from the birthday celebrations and looks like the siblings along with their daddy are having a great time.

Along with the pictures from the celebrations, Arjun has also written a sweet message for his sister. He has called Anshula his extension, his best part and his world. Arjun and Anshula have always given us sibling goals and the way they have accepted Janhvi and Khushi after Sridevi’s demise, they have surely won hearts. The bond between four siblings is really amazing and its delighting to see how the dynamics of this sweet and short family has changed in the past few months.

Talking about Arjun’s upcoming movies, the actor has movies like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Panipat in his kitty. Janhvi too has two movies lined up Gunjan Saxena biopic and Takht.