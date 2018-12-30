Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut seem to be high on 'Gucci' fever

You might’ve teased your mate for picking up a Jimmy Choo every time he goes shopping but now the joke’s on you. Just like your buddy, the biggest celebrities in town seem to be obsessed with one brand. We’re not sure why there’s a sudden fascination among Bollywood’s hotshots to opt for Guccio Gucci’s creations. Yet there it is. Here Gucci, there Gucci, everywhere Gucci, Gucci! It’s absolute Gucci-mania in Bollywood.

As you know, In.com has its photographers lurking around every hotspot in town. If there’s a celebrity around, our guys get ‘em clicked with all pearly whites out. They love it, and we love them! While sorting through our photobase (photo database, duh!) we noticed Arjun Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut wearing…Gucci! Yep, there’s no mistaking the double Gs. PS - Arjun Kapoor seems to have a collection of them!

Just a couple of days ago our photographers spotted Kangana Ranaut at the airport. The Manikarnika star looked classy (and all smiles) no doubt, but our first impression was like “Is she modelling for Gucci?” Kangana’s brown jacket and trousers have the distinct Gucci logos strewn all over, forming a very interesting pattern. She completed her look with a white handbag, again from the same designer.

Next up, Arjun Kapoor. The Namaste England star posed for photos at the airport, wearing a white Gucci shirt and beat the December chills with a jacket. Check out the pic below:

That’s not all! Here’s Arjun Kapoor. Again. Unlike the previous tee, this time Arjun opted for a black number with the logo and text of the designer emblazoned across his chest.

Finally, we’ve got Alia Bhatt. That’s… a Gucci? Yes, but…Yeah, we thought so too. The floral designed silk attire is probably not one of the best ones from the designer but there you have it. Get this, that dress set Alia back by over 1,500 Euros.

The list of Bollywood celebs sporting Gucci doesn’t end here. In fact, Kareena Kapoor is often seen wearing something from the Italian designer’s collection. Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia, Diljit Dosanjh too, are some celebs who wear Gucci outfits. Phew! Never thought I’d write Gucci so many times in a single article.