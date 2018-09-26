image
Wednesday, September 26th 2018
English
Arjun Kapoor knows every minute of my life: Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor knows every minute of my life: Parineeti Chopra

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 26 2018, 1.12 pm
back
Arjun KapoorBollywoodEntertainmentnamaste englandparineeti chopra
nextThugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan ace Tamil, Telugu dialogues
ALSO READ

Dhoom Dhadakka from Namaste England: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Punjabi moves are on point

Koffee With Karan 6: Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor to be the first guests!

Arjun Kapoor wishes his 'shady, useless' BFF Kunal Rawal