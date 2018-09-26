Arjun Kapoor knows every minute of my life: Parineeti Chopra

Namaste England pair Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s sizzling on-screen chemistry is admired by many. But, it’s not just on reel, the duo shares a crackling chemistry off-screen as well. Not many would know that the two are ‘literally like the same person’ in real life and are well aware of every secret of each other. Parineeti recently got candid about the same and shared how Arjun knows ‘every minute of her life’.

“Baba literally knows [about] every minute of my life. Hum log teen din bhi baat na karein toh bhi usko pata hota hai ke mere life mein kya chal raha hai (even if we don’t chat for three days, he knows what’s happening in my life). So, regardless of whether we meet or not, he knows everything,” she said in a recent interview.

She further mentioned how the two bring out the best in each other and share deep comfort level too.

“Understanding the mindset and emotional plight of the other person is really important. I keep saying that you end up appreciating it a lot more when you see the rest of the life, work with other actors because then you realise that actors can – in general – be very selfish people. I think that’s our human nature, but Baba ke saath, it’s like he and I are literally the same person,” she added.

The duo’s goofy friendship make people fall for them every time they come together in front of the cameras. To an extent that a lot of fans are wishing them to even get married and have a happily ever after.