Soheib Ahsan June 18 2019, 9.45 am June 18 2019, 9.45 am

The match between India and Pakistan may have ended two days ago but social media is still buzzing with chatter about Ranveer Singh’s whacky outfit at the match. His friend actor Arjun Kapoor was not far behind in sharing his appreciation on the outfit. On a video that Ranveer Singh uploaded on his social media, of himself cheering team India, Arjun Kapoor commented applauding his choice of clothing, calling him a cricket gangster among other things. The two have been close friends for a while and were even seen working together in the film Gunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 17, 2019 at 2:39pm PDT

And here's Baba Arjun Kapoor's classic comment:

We love the '#subtlythynameranveersingh' part as it is the exact opposite of what he is! Trust Baba A to come up with witty comments to pull Baba R's leg. And this one is classic!

Ranveer Singh who will be playing Kapil Dev in the film '83 showed up at the match wearing an outfit that was a reflection of the fashion style of 1983, around which the film will be based on. He wore a shirt under a waistcoat along with a knee-length trench coat and a pair of baggy pants with a long scarf around his neck. He was also wearing square framed tint glasses. Apart from watching, the actor was also a commentator for the match. He was seen clicking pictures with various cricketers. He was even seen dancing opposite Sunil Gavaskar.