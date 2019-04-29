Arjun Kapoor loses his cool as paps misbehave with his fans, watch video

Nikita Thakkar April 29 2019, 4.33 pm April 29 2019, 4.33 pm

Arjun Kapoor is known to be very cordial with the paps. But this time was different. As he stepped out to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Arjun lost his cool when a pap raised his voiced at a fan. It so happened that a cameraman, in a rush to click pictures, dashed into a senior citizen who had come to vote. Arjun snapped at the shutterbug and sternly asked him to be cautious. He even made use of a cuss word in the heat of the moment. It did not end here. As Arjun walked towards his car a fan requested for a selfie. The actor politely refused to do so but someone in the background yelled at the fan. AK lost his cool again and retorted to scolding the photographer. Watch the video below for the saga:

While Arjun appeared to be a little pissed, we got to see a kind side of Varun Dhawan as he stepped out to vote with his father David Dhawan. After he exercised his right to vote, Varun helped an older lady climb the stairs outside the polling booth. Wearing his Made in India t-shirt, Varun obliged fans with a few selfies. Varun definitely won hearts.

Watch Varun Dhawan's video here:

Celebs had an eventful day today. Much to our delight, quite a few Bollywood celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and more came out to vote. The move surely serves as an example.