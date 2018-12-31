Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora EXCLUSIVE: The couple to get married by the end of 2019

Till recently, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s close friendship had been under much speculation as it was kept under wraps. But now, both appear to have thrown caution to the winds and are not only making public appearances but looking perfectly comfortable with each other’s company and commenting on each other’s social media posts – something which was not there a year ago. We have come to know that the couple is planning to get married by the end of 2019 and by making such appearances they are sending out a strong signal about their relationship. However, both have maintained the status of good friends whenever quizzed by the media – even laughing off the reports of marriage.

Says a source, “Malaika and Arjun have been close for years and now apparently, even their families approve and are fine with it. Malaika and Arjun are extremely private individuals who are not comfortable with the media intruding into their personal space but the very fact that they have been spotted together at various occasions proves that now they are ready to take a step further in their relationship. They are definitely getting married and have apparently even set a wedding date at the end of the year in November or December, 2019 and will announce it when they are ready. Buzz is that their wedding will mostly be an intimate wedding with close family and friends and out of India (like the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli weddings). Both families know about it and are looking forward to the wedding that puts a seal on a close and loving friendship that’s been there for years. Both are very much in love and perfect a perfect foil for each other and have been with each other as friends through all the highs and lows of their lives.”

Malaika and Arjun made their first public appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week when they sat together in the front row during Kunal Rawal's show in August this year setting tongues ablaze with gossip. Arjun’s sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi sat next to them and all seemed perfectly comfortable. Malaika and Arjun twinned in black and white monochrome ensembles. While their rumoured romance was much-discussed nobody was sure of their romance but this event gave a hint of what was going on. Arjun and Malaika again were seen together when he went to promote his movie Namaste England with co-star Parineeti Chopra on the sets of reality show India's Got Talent Season 8 co-judged by Malaika, Karan Johar and Kirron Kher. They went on the stage hand-in-hand and even danced along with a contestant. What clinched their romance was when last month Arjun’s uncle and aunt Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor threw a party at their Juhu residence and Arjun and Malaika were seen together seated along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora Ladak, Anu Dewan, Seema Khan and Sophie Choudry.

After that, both have been seen together going on dinner dates and at parties with friends. Last month, Arjun and Malaika were present at Karan Johar's Diwali bash where they partied their night away and the next day, Malaika was snapped by the paps visiting Arjun Kapoor's residence in Juhu, Mumbai. On November 29, when Malaika's sister Amrita Arora Ladak had a get-together at her Bandra residence, Arjun and Malaika were very much present along with Amrita's BFF Kareena and son Taimur Ali Khan.

Last year while Arjun made a quick trip to Dubai for a day to celebrate Malaika’s birthday (October 23) with her close friends and even brought her a cake. Buzz is that this year too Arjun and Malaika celebrated her birthday together by taking a trip to Italy. While both exited separately from the Mumbai airport they were not so careful in Milan. At the airport, they were seen wandering around holding hands. While close friends of the couple have been denying the news of a wedding this year, we have it from confirmed sources that the wedding is very much on. And the duo seems happy to comment on each other’s social media till then. Arjun is currently in Singapore with his father Boney Kapoor and siblings Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor to celebrate Anshula’s birthday. As Arjun posted a picture on his Instagram channel, Malaika commented, “Thug Life.”