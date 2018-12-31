image
Monday, December 31st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's rumoured relationship gets a thumbs up from Anil Kapoor?

Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's rumoured relationship gets a thumbs up from Anil Kapoor?

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   December 31 2018, 5.11 pm
back
Anil KapoorArjun KapoorBollywoodBoney KapoorEntertainmentMalaika Arora
nextJacqueline Fernandez and Kartik Aaryan starrer Kirik Party shelved
ALSO READ

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora EXCLUSIVE: The couple to get married by the end of 2019

Malaika Arora is saying a goodbye to 2018 by giving us some fitness goals

Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut seem to be high on 'Gucci' fever