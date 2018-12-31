Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's rumoured relationship gets a thumbs up from Anil Kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s romance reports have been loading our social media timelines for quite some time now. Though the love-birds have remained tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship till date, their constant public appearances tell a different tale. Every now and then, the two are spotted outside each other’s house leaving fans speculating endlessly about their alleged love affair. Much to the delight of Arjun-Malaika fans, the former’s uncle Anil Kapoor has now given a thumbs up to their relationship too, is what we hear.

Deccan Chronicle quotes a source as saying, “Perhaps ‘approval’ is not the right word. Neither is the couple seeking nor is Anil entitled to give his approval. Acceptance is more like it. Anil being more a buddy to Arjun than an uncle asked Arjun straight away about the relationship. Arjun who is far more relaxed with Anil than with his own father Boney Kapoor has confided in Anil about how serious he is about his relationship with Malaika. As far as Anil is concerned Malaika is now part of the family.”

The reports further add that the couple still has to get Boney Kapoor’s approval. The filmmaker reportedly has ‘not come fully to terms with the relationship, partly because of Malaika’s connection with Salman Khan whom he is close to.’

“Arjun has left it to his jhakaas Chachu to bring around Boney. Anil will have a word with Boney. And the couple will make their relationship official in the coming year,” informed the source.