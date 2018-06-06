Arjun Kapoor on a media slamming spree, bashes another portal this time!

Actor Arjun Kapoor is pretty much active on social media and doesn’t miss out on the minutest of details posted about him or his family on Twitter. He is protective of his half-sister Janhvi Kapoor and just like in the past, this time too, the actor like a caring elder brother, stood up for his little sister.

Janhvi, who was wearing a cute white dress, was trolled severely and a web portal made a news around the same. Agitated with this, Arjun tweeted in support of his sister and slammed the media house.

It’s not about a particular media organisation...it’s about the media in general giving importance to certain elements on social media that don’t deserve it at all...the digital handle editors need to screen thru & not put up certain stories as click bait that’s all honestly... https://t.co/iDd20oHG0D — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 5, 2018

While, this happened yesterday, the actor has once again slammed another portal a few hours back for reporting about his earlier tweet in defense of his sister. Arjun tagged the particular media house in his tweet and stated that it is the media that is giving importance to such stories. Media needs to filter their stories and not put up stories just for click bait, is what the actor conveyed.

Stars getting trolled has become quite a common scenario now and Arjun, being the active ones on Twitter, has time and again slammed such trolls in his own way. Workwise, he will next be seen in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ and ‘Namastey England’.