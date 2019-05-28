  3. Bollywood
Arjun Kapoor opens up on his and love life and marriage to Malaika Arora

Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has been kind to us

Here's what Arjun Kapoor has to say about his relationship with Malaika Arora Khan.

back
Arjun KapoorArjun MalaikaBollywoodEntertainmentIndia's Most WantedMalaika Arora Khan
nextDid Disha Patani just say that she tries to impress Tiger Shroff?

within