Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has been kind to us

Darshana Devi May 28 2019, 9.15 am May 28 2019, 9.15 am

If there is one couple who has been hogging much of the limelight with their relationship rumours, it’s definitely Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan. Their names are the first ones to pop up when you open any news portal these days. Though the two, by walking hand-in-hand publically and dropping flirty comments for each other on social media, have made their relationship more than obvious, all we have been waiting was for either of them to make it official. Thanks to Arjun, he has finally opened up about his not-so-rumoured-relationship!

During an interview with Filmfare, Arjun spoke about why they posed together unhesitantly for the paps at the recently held screening of India’s Most Wanted. "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there's a certain gandhagi that comes with the territory,” he said.

“When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn't been any of that. Where the paps are concerned, we give them photos when walking in and out of a place. It is normal. We talk to them. There's certain ease,” he added.

He further added that he did not want to make it seem like they were hiding anything and he thereby asked the paps to not wait outside his our Malaika’s house to click pictures. "I told them don't sit under the house just because it looks like we're hiding when we're not. Let it be natural. Let it be normal. I don't want my neighbours being disturbed, I don't want her neighbours being disturbed. We're not doing anything wrong,” he said.

Meanwhile, rumour mills also have that the two are tying the knot soon. Both Arun and Malaika, however, have rubbished the rumours.