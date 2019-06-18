Darshana Devi June 18 2019, 7.11 pm June 18 2019, 7.11 pm

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor rules thousands of hearts with his acting skills and killer looks. The heartthrob has fans drooling over his chiselled body but his journey to transforming himself from ‘fat to fit’ has been no secret. It is learned that his weight-loss journey from weighing 140 kilos to attaining the ‘to-die-for’ abs hasn’t been an easy one. As earlier reported, the actor nearly shed some 50 kilos before making his debut in Bollywood with Ishaqzaade in 2012. The 33-year-old is currently undergoing intense training for his upcoming period drama Panipat. He took to his social media account to share glimpses of the prep for his war film and along with it, he also got candid on his inspiring battle with obesity.

Arjun accompanied his post with two pictures, which see him lifting heavy weights in a gym. As part of his caption, he spoke about how it has been a ‘tough journey’ for him and emphasised that the ‘whole point in life is that we fall, get back up and try again’. He went on to add that he ‘vowed to not give up’ and hence why he successfully cut down three kilos when he was 20 years old. “We all gotta keep the faith and keep at it cause what we do today will echo in time and reflect within us eventually,” he signed off.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram post here:

In an earlier interview, Arjun revealed that it was none other than superstar Salman Khan who motivated and guided him to shed the extra pounds and become an actor. “I travelled with Salman Khan. We worked out together, and he kept a strict vigil on what I was eating. That man knows no pain. He psyched me into becoming a machine that didn't do anything but lose weight. His dedication, discipline in life rubbed on me, and whatever I am today, I am like this only because of him,” he told a leading daily. And since then, there has been no looking back for him!