Arjun Kapoor on Janhvi and Khushi: We don't pretend everything's okay

Way back in 2013, in one of his interviews, Arjun Kapoor was heard saying how Sridevi was rather his father's wife and not his mother. That was no hyperbole. Everyone is aware of the coldness that had crept in after Boney Kapoor and Mona Kapoor (Arjun's mom) separated and the former got married to Sridevi. Many years later, the family is finally uniting. But if only hadn't followed Sridevi's tragic death! When quizzed about his equation with sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Arjun says it is still evolving.

"It’s something that has been growing and still evolving. I’ve been very honest about it. I’ve not made any pretence saying that we’re a happy family and we’ve sorted everything. So, I don’t care what people think; I just want them [my sisters] to be okay. It’s my job to be a good son to my father and the byproduct of that is I’ve managed to find two more sisters; they allow me to call them my sisters and that’s very large-hearted on their part," he told HT.

The first ever picture of all of them was taken at Sonam Kapoor's wedding wherein we saw the big brother posing with sisters Anshula (Kapoor), Janhvi, Khushi and their dad.

"We took that picture together because I felt it was the right thing to do for us to put up a united stand saying we are in it together, to figure it out. That’s the emotion we felt after all that transpired. That’s the only thing we have done as a unit to give you all – an image of saying that we are trying. And that is the truth — we are trying," he added.

May you always stick to each other through thick and thin.