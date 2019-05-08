Arjun Kapoor opens up on Malaika Arora and his love life and rumoured wedding

Divya Ramnani May 08 2019, 4.05 pm May 08 2019, 4.05 pm

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s romance has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Though the love-birds have not acknowledged their alleged relationship till date, their back-to-back public appearances are enough to stir the internet. From being spotted outside each other’s residences to visiting hospitals together, the couple has always left fans speculating about their rumoured affair. Well, rumour mills had it that the couple is all set to walk down the aisle this year. However, Arjun Kapoor believes otherwise.

In a recent conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Arjun Kapoor was quizzed about his wedding to Malaika, and he rubbished all the rumours in a hilarious way. The actor said, “Usually men lose hair after getting married and not before (laughs). To put things in perspective, as an actor, why would I want to get married when I am sporting a bald look? There would be pictures of it everywhere!” He added “On a serious note, I am not getting married. I have not hidden anything from anyone and I think my personal life deserves respect and dignity for that."

Further, the Ishaqzaade actor was asked whether he is happy to be in love, to which he said, "I am happy and that is all that matters. I don’t want to add more adjectives to it. My personal and professional lives help me sleep well at night and I would like it to remain like that.” Sigh! Guess, our wait for the Arjun-Malaika wedding will last for a very long time.

Arjun Kapoor also opened on his equation with step-sisters Janhvi and Khushi, he said, “I am still discovering them, and I don’t like to speak too much about it as mujhe lagta hai ke nazar na lage. We were brought together by the worst of circumstances but we’re trying to make the best of it. There is a long way to go before I can truly say that I know them inside out. We have a WhatsApp group that keeps us connected all the time.”