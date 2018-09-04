image
Tuesday, September 4th 2018
English
Arjun Kapoor or Sidharth Malhotra, whom should Parineeti Chopra pick to make a Jabariya Jodi with?

Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor or Sidharth Malhotra, whom should Parineeti Chopra pick to make a Jabariya Jodi with?

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   September 04 2018, 4.48 pm
back
Arjun KapoorBollywoodEntertainmentJabariya JodiNamaste Engalndparineeti chopraSandeep and Pinky FaraarSidharth MalhotraTwitter
nextLaila Majnu: Move over Majnu's madness as Laila Gayee Kaam Se
ALSO READ

Janhvi Kapoor asks Arjun Kapoor a 'chilling' question as India’s Most Wanted

Rajkummar Rao might just take over Bollywood with his makeover

Varun Dhawan: Once challaned, twice shy when it comes to selfies