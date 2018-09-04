Arjun Kapoor or Sidharth Malhotra, whom should Parineeti Chopra pick to make a Jabariya Jodi with?

Parineeti Chopra is single, at least that’s what she has been telling everyone and it looks like her fans are keen to get her married soon. Recently, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor were featured on the cover of a bridal magazine, and fans went gaga over their jodi. This prompted the fans to take to Instagram to comment that the two actors should get married in real-life.
What an amazing moment for @ParineetiChopra ! Congratulations on this amazing opportunity of sharing the cover with me !!! 👏 These newcomers I tell u...u say hi & they come sit on ur lap !!! Bachpan se godh mein utha ke chal Raha hoon tumhe... lucky girl !!! @bridestodayin Clothing : @falgunishanepeacockindia Jewellery by : @hazoorilaljewellers Editor : @nupurmehta18 Photographer : @errikosandreouphoto Fashion Editor : @ayeshaaminnigam Fashion Stylist : @shauryaathley HMU (for Arjun) : #YogeshPathare and @aalimhakim Hair Assisted by : @arsalan4331 HMU (for Parineeti) : @danielbauermakeupandhair Producer : #AnomalyProductions
A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on
Arjun had posted the magazine cover on his Instagram and fans could not stop commenting on it about how they should get married. One of the fans also stated that they fight like a married couple.
Well, this grabbed Parineeti’s attention and she tweeted that she doesn’t have dates to get married to Arjun. Even Arjun replied to Parineeti and stated that he is not in a hurry to get married and Pari has to wait.
But in this love angle, there’s a triangle. So, a fan of Sidharth Malhotra jumped in and stated that Parineeti should get married to Sidharth instead of Arjun. And well, even Arjun agreed with the fan.
As his name was taken Sidharth surely had to join in the conversation, and by the way, he has asked for Parineeti’s manager’s number. Does this mean he is interested in getting married to Pari? We are just thinking out loud!
Well, Parineeti is working with both the actors. While with Arjun she will be seen in Namaste England and Sandeep and Pinky Faraar, with Sidharth, Pari has Jabariya Jodi.