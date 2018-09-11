Arjun Kapoor perfectly shuts down a troll who called him a ‘molester’

Arjun Kapoor is amongst those few celebs who know how to handle the hate on social media aptly. He believes in taking a stand for his near and dear ones and has never been afraid of handling trolls head on. This time, he got targeted as a Twitterati addressed him a ‘molester’ over a still form Namastey England.

That one tweet was enough to infuriate Arjun, who gave it back to the comment just perfectly.

When terms like this are used lightly it signifies lack of basic human understanding of the how big a deal it is to make sure we don’t take women s safety lightly or as a joke https://t.co/yazPhM7gBS — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 11, 2018

We really appreciate the man for taking this up seriously because a term like molester isn’t to be used lightly. He made a pertinent point there as he stood out in support of women once again. Well, social media trolls have become a commonplace and our celebs get targeted way too often for being in the public sphere.

While, some choose to ignore them, others like Arjun choose to shut them down with one apt response. Speaking of Namaste England, the trailer was recently released and it created a buzz instantly. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namastey England is slated to release on October 19, 2018.