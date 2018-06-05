Arjun Kapoor picks on the paps, and for a quite valid reason

Arjun Kapoor is one Bollywood actor who has never shied away from expressing his point of view, whether on social media or off it. And dare if someone comes and says something against his family. The actor can chew one out on social media if there is something to tarnish his family. Something similar happened recently when the actor lashed out at a publication for weaving a nonsensical story around his younger sister Janhvi Kapoor.

It so happened that Janhvi stepped out wearing a short dress and was trolled by some who mocked her for having left her jeans at home.

This was picked up and a news was made on the same. This did not go down well with Arjun who picked on the fact as to how such trolls thrive on the fame given by media.

2 trolls write a comment n for the web team of a big newspaper it’s a news story... slow clap 👏 ridiculous how trolls are given attention by the media & they wait for us to retaliate...the lesser the stories the lesser the trolls win... https://t.co/3Y8pXMTV5d — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 5, 2018

Of late, the practice of trolling stars has become quite often. The biggest of stars are being shamed by trolls, right from what they wearing to what they have been eating. While some like Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha get into a verbal spat, many others choose a dignified silence. It’s worth an appreciation that Arjun is coming out to call out to not just the trolls, but the ones who are highlighting them.

Janhvi is Arjun’s half-sister. Post the demise of Sridevi, one can see that both Arjun and sister Anshula Kapoor have become extra protective of their half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, and the love is for all to see.

With this, Arjun has again sent out a clear message, “Don’t mess with my family.”