home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Arjun Kapoor picks on the paps, and for a quite valid reason

Arjun Kapoor picks on the paps, and for a quite valid reason

First published: June 05, 2018 05:20 PM IST | Updated: June 05, 2018 05:20 PM IST | Author: Abhishek Singh

Arjun Kapoor is one Bollywood actor who has never shied away from expressing his point of view, whether on social media or off it. And dare if someone comes and says something against his family. The actor can chew one out on social media if there is something to tarnish his family. Something similar happened recently when the actor lashed out at a publication for weaving a nonsensical story around his younger sister Janhvi Kapoor.

It so happened that Janhvi stepped out wearing a short dress and was trolled by some who mocked her for having left her jeans at home.

Janhvi Kapoor snapped at farmers cafe today amidst Mumbai rains #instalike #instalove #instagood #photooftheday #janhvikapoor

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

This was picked up and a news was made on the same. This did not go down well with Arjun who picked on the fact as to how such trolls thrive on the fame given by media.

Of late, the practice of trolling stars has become quite often. The biggest of stars are being shamed by trolls, right from what they wearing to what they have been eating. While some like Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha get into a verbal spat, many others choose a dignified silence. It’s worth an appreciation that Arjun is coming out to call out to not just the trolls, but the ones who are highlighting them.

Janhvi is Arjun’s half-sister. Post the demise of Sridevi, one can see that both Arjun and sister Anshula Kapoor have become extra protective of their half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, and the love is for all to see.

With this, Arjun has again sent out a clear message, “Don’t mess with my family.”

SHOW MORE
tags: #Arjun Kapoor #Bollywood #Entertainment #janhvi kapoor #Media #picture #Social Media #trolls #Twitter

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All