Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's pyaar has been the talk of the town from quite some time now. It all started when the two were clicked together at a fashion event sitting beside one another. Right from that moment, gossip mills started churning news about their affair. Adding to it, their back-to-back outings in the city served proof that something is cooking. Very recently, Malaika uploaded the first-ever picture with Arjun Kapoor on her IG wishing the lad on his birthday. The two are currently holidaying in New York.

On Friday, Malaika Arora treated fans with a solo picture on Instagram in which she is seen posing in neon green separates. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl captioned the picture as, “Basking in neon ....#mycolouroftheseason#nyc#.” Soon after the photo went viral, Arjun Kapoor’s uncle and actor Sanjay Kapoor pulled Malaika's leg in the comment section and asked her, “Who clicked the picture?" Later it was Arjun Kapoor who also joined the debate and asked his girlfriend, “Yeah, who??? Pray tell.” Isn't the social media banter between the lovebirds cute?

Have a look at the picture shared by Malaika Arora below:

View this post on Instagram Basking in neon ....#mycolouroftheseason#nyc# A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jun 27, 2019 at 10:47am PDT

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's comment on Malla's picture below:

Now, all we wait is for is a piece of official news from the couple about their wedding.

Recently, Arjun in his interview with a magazine credited the media for respecting the couple’s privacy. He said, “We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. Where the paps are concerned, we give them photos when walking in and out of a place. It is normal.”