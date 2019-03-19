Arjun Kapoor raises concern over Mumbai's infrastructure, but this is not the first time

A few days back, last Thursday to be precise, a portion of the Himalaya bridge that connected the north end of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus with BT Lane in South Mumbai, collapsed. The incident happened around 7:30 pm in the evening when the area is most crowded due to office goers commuting to and fro the station. It left five dead and several people injured. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an immediate inquiry. But Mumbaikars, both laymen and celebrities, can't stop thinking about the city's crumbling infrastructure. Arjun Kapoor is one such.

Arjun, on his Twitter handle, spoke about the importance of making leaders more accountable for their deeds. He quote-tweeted a post by photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar who shared an article about the Bombay Municipal Corporation's responsibility behind keeping the city moving. In his tweet, Arjun seems to be echoing the thoughts of a million Mumbaikars, ones who bear the brunt of shoddy infrastructure and indifferent bureaucracy on a daily basis.

Notably, this is not the first time that Arjun Kapoor is opening up on the same. Last year in August, a brand new flyover in Goregaon was opened to the public but was filled with potholes in no time. As he came across articles reporting the issue, Arjun took to Twitter to express his disappointment. Again, he gave a voice to the millions who want to say the same.

The sad part is I’m not even surprised reading this headline. I shudder to think how much of the tax payers money must have been put into making this flyover & yet there is someone somewhere who should be held accountable in public but isn’t... https://t.co/Z3yz2Ngm7V — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 22, 2018

Civic concerns aside, Arjun is also busy working on his career. After his last film, Namaste England being a colossal disaster at the box office, the actor is presently working on Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat. He also awaits the release of Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, also starring Parineeti Chopra. Oh, and his romantic life, we hear, is also blooming! ;)