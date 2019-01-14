Arjun Kapoor remembers brave Maratha warriors on 250th anniversary of the third Battle of Panipat

He has done action, comedy, romance as well as slice-of-life films in the past. But it is a first for Arjun Kapoor to be acting in a period drama. Arjun, who has been signed for Ashutosh Gowariker's period war drama Panipat, has begun prepping. A couple of days back, we came across videos of he indulging in an early-morning horse riding session at a Mumbai race course. The actor is definitely trying to get the best grip on his character.

Monday i.e. 14th January marks the 250th anniversary of the third battle of Panipat fought between the Afghans and the Marathas. It is considered to be one of the largest battles fought in the 18th century. On a day that is particularly important to his film, Arjun took to Twitter to share a video. In it, he is heard paying respect to the braveheart warriors who are forever remembered for their valour and bravery. "To the brave Maratha heroes," he wrote.

Gowariker's love for period films is known to all. He has had repeated stints with them; Lagaan being the most successful in the lot. However, his last outing Mohenjo Daro, despite having Hrithik Roshan as the lead actor, failed to impress the audience and the critics alike. On the other hand, Arjun's last film Namaste England sank without making a noise. Hope Panipat proves beneficial for both! Also starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles, the film is set to release on 6th December 2019.