Arjun Kapoor reveals if not acting he and his family would have been doing THIS

Arjun Kapoor is one of the sassiest Bollywood actors we know. The actor doesn’t shy away from keeping his point forward, be it in personal or professional space. Arjun speaks from his heart. This time the actor has revealed the alternate career plan not just for himself but for his family members as well. We know that most of the members of the Kapoor family are in the world of showbiz.

However, Arjun recently confessed that if not into filmmaking business, the Kapoor’s would have been good food critics. In an interview to NDTV, Arjun confessed that,"Kapoors ko khaane ki parakh hai" (The Kapoors know their food). He added, "We have become actors and all but we are actually food critics in our heart. Our eyes hover; we have a roving eye for food."

Well looks like the Kapoor’s surely have a tongue for tasty food and they all can be a good food critics if given a choice. We would surely want Arjun to turn a food critic and see how good he is.

Arjun Kapoor comes from a filmy family and has time and again said that he had no aspiration to become an actor, courtesy weight issues in those days. But eventually he put that all behind and is one of the successful young actors in Bollywood currently.

On the work front, Arjun has a packed schedule ahead with as many as three films releasing in the future namely Namastey England, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra and Panipat with Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the lead.