Arjun Kapoor says songs in Bollywood and the concept of the interval will fade away soon

Onkar Kulkarni May 14 2019, 10.34 pm May 14 2019, 10.34 pm

Who doesn't love the song and dance routine in Bollywood? But according to Arjun Kapoor the scenario today is changing. The actor who's busy promoting Raj Kumar Gupta's India's Most Wanted at the media interaction said, "In this film, the protagonist doesn't thankfully break into the song and dance routine. After all audiences, these days are happy agar film mein songs nahi ho toh. The audience has become 'Hollywoodised'. I have observed that people get busy checking their phones when songs in movies begin. They also take washroom breaks."

He also says that in the near future the concept of intermissions will also be eliminated. He expressed, "Steadily even intervals will be a concept of the past. People come to watch movies, intervals toh theatre ke munafa ke liye hote hai." The actor also spoke about how he received India's Most Wanted. He said, "Initially Raj (Raj Kumar Gupta) and I were to team up for Revolution 2020. He was one of the first directors I met post Ishaqzaade. However, the project didn't happen. Later, after Ghanchakkar he sent me this script and I came on board."

Currently, Arjun is busy shooting for Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat. He also got an injury on his nose during the shoot. Speaking about the period film, Arjun said, "I went into a shell. It was for hiding my look for 6 months. I am still wearing a cap to save the look from being exposed." He further adds, "It's a war drama where you will see 30,000 Marathas fighting with 100,000 Afghans."

The period film is based on the third battle of Panipat, between the Marathas (led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau) and the invading Afghans (led by Ahmad Shah Abdali). It stars Arjun as Sadashiv Rao Bhai, Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai, Sanjay Dutt as Ahmad Shah Abdali, Padmini Kolhapure as Gopika Bai and Mohnish Bahl as Balaji Baji Rao.