Arjun Kapoor signs his next with Raid director

Arjun Kapoor is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood today. He is currently working on three films namely, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Namastey England and Panipat. The actor has been busy with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namastey England over the past few months. Last week he began horse riding lessons for Panipat. But he has a huge appetite. The actor has signed on his fourth film on Friday, this one with Raj Kumar Gupta.

The film titled India’s Most Wanted will be produced by Fox and will revolve around the capture of India’s most wanted without firing a single bullet. This will be Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film after Ajay Devgn starring Raid.

Arjun Kapoor has some great work in his kitty. He is currently working with some of the best names in the industry. Acclaimed director Dibakar Bannerjee is at the helm of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Dibakar is the man behind some of Bollywood’s intriguing films namely Bombay talkies and Love Sex Aur Dhoka. Arjun will also be seen in acclaimed director Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat. Gowarikar is the man behind Jodha Akbar which had Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the leads and went on to be a gem from Bollywood. Arjun having his plate full is only one part of the story. Him working with some of the biggest directors in the industry takes him a few notches higher. The actor, who started off as an assistant director in Kal Ho Na Ho and Wanted made his big debut with Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade. Arjun was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his performance in Ishaqzaade. Ishaqzaade also went on to be his biggest hit so far.