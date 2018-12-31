Arjun Kapoor summarises 2018, promises to be more active in 2019

2018 has finally come to an end and we are hit with nostalgia as we look back to decide how our year has been. Right since the morning, we have been coming across several heart-melting posts of various celebrities who have been penning down how the entire year has treated them. The latest is Arjun Kapoor. The Namaste England actor has taken time out to write down a long Instagram post, giving us an idea of how 2018 has been for him.

The actor jotted down that the highs and lows in 2018 have taught him how to live in the present and that life is about enjoying what we have worked hard for. He also thanked his parents and friends for standing by him through thick and thin. He concluded his post with a promise-'to be more active & interactive’ in 2019 and wished everyone a happy new year.

Meanwhile, Arjun will be sharing the screen space with Parineeti Chopra in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinki Faraar. He also has Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat in his books. The film co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon alongside Kapoor has been high on the buzzword since its announcement.